VIDEOS: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's sizzling Sangeet performances to locking lips as they cut 3-tier cake

After their dreamy wedding, newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted a pool brunch and Sangeet night to celebrate their happiness with their friends and family. The duo first solemnised their relationship as per south Indian tradition then later in the day, the couple tied the knot following the Bengali tradition on January 27. Now glimpses from their rocking sangeet ceremony are out and they are a treat to watch. The night was full of performances, pictures, laughter, food and beverages and Bollywood songs. For their shimmery Sangeet night, the 'Naagin' actress wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery while Suraj looked dapper in black.

Mouni and Suraj along with their friends lit up the dance floor with their jaw-dropping performances on hit Bollywood numbers. Several celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, music composer duo Meet Brothers--Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the festivities and danced their hearts out.

Several photos and videos of Mouni and Suraj's cake-cutting ceremony also went viral, where the newlyweds were seen stealing a kiss as they cut the 3-tier cake.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy tied the sacred knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa with close friends and family in attendance. The wedding festivities took place at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. Mouni turned heads with her beautiful traditional Indian wedding attires and exquisite gold jewellery. On the other hand, Suraj looked dashing in a beige sherwani along with a matching stole. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar first wedding video is all about traditions, love & laughter

Announcing the wedding, Mouni Roy shared some loved up pictures with her husband. Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, "I found him at last..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist. On the other hand, Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai.