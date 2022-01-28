Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar first wedding video is all about traditions, love & laughter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAAMLOVES Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar first wedding video is all about traditions, love & fun

Highlights On January 27, Mouni Roy married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa

The couple tied the knot as per both-- South Indian and Bengali traditions

They have been dating since 2019

Actress Mouni Roy on January 27 got hitched to the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The duo first solemnised their relationship as per south Indian tradition then later in the day, the couple tied the knot following the Bengali tradition. Their intimate dreamy wedding ceremony was all about love, traditions and unlimited fun. For the special day, Mouni opted for a heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborate gold embroidery while Suraj looked dashing in a beige sherwani along with a matching stole. Several pictures and videos from the wedding day surfaced on the internet. Now, the Naagin actress dropped a beautiful video of her Malayali wedding, which will leave you in awe.

The video captures couple's precious moments of exchanging vows, varmala, traditions and kisses. For her South Indian wedding, Mouni had opted for a traditional white and red coloured saree paired with traditional wedding jewellery a gajra wound around her plaited hair. On the other hand, Suraj Nambiar wore a beige kurta and traditional white mundu. Take a look at the video here

Earlier, Mouni Roy shared some loved up pictures with her husband. Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

For those unversed, their wedding festivities began on January 26 with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani attended Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Goa wedding. The couple exchanged wedding vows at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim.

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist. On the other hand, Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai.