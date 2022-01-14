Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYSHARMA VIDEO: Aayush Sharma hailed for daring bike stunt on the road for Antim: The Final Truth

Aayush Sharma had undergone a massive body transformation for his role of a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth and fans loved his presence on the screen. The fact that he was in a face-off with Salman Khan, who played a cop in the movie, had a lot of anticipation riding on it and Aayush did not stop short at anything to give the role his everything.

In a video shared on social media, Aayush gives us a glimpse of how hard he worked for the movie. In a BTS clip, he can be seen performing a stunt scene for Antim. The actor can be seen being dragged on the road lying down as the motorbike throttles ahead in full pace. Aayush does the dangerous stunt himself and you can't help but admire his grit.

He captioned the post on social media as, "Missing the rush .. throwback #antim (sic)."

Aayush, a Delhi Public School RK Puram alumni, first stepped into the world of acting in 2018 with the romantic film Loveyatri, which also stars Warina Hussain. It was his body transformation in Antim that fans hailed at the time the movie released. Talking about bulking up for the role of a gangster, Aayush told IANS, "I think there is no limit to. It depends from actor to actor. I genuinely feel there is no limit... If you feel you're convincing to the part you are playing and the kind of opportunities are presented to you then I think nothing is off limits or nothing is too much..."

Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and was filmed and released over a three-year-long period due to the coronavirus. It is the remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, directed by Pravin Tarde.