Vicky ki mata ji takes U-turn at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's screening, says THIS about Ankita Lokhande

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ankita Lokhande's mother in law praised her at the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screening

Ankita Lokhande has been in the news for a long time about Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Ankita Lokhande is playing the female lead in this film. Lokhande has portrayed the real-life character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife Yamunabai in the film. Recently a special screening of the film was organised in Mumbai. On this occasion, Ankita's friends-family including her mother-in-law and husband Vicky Jain also attended the screening. Meanwhile, a video of Ankita's mother-in-law is going viral on social media.

Always wanted such a daughter-in-law, says Vicky Jain's mother

In the video that went viral, Ankita's mother-in-law is seen going to the screening and the paparazzi surround her and ask how was the film. 'Let me come after seeing first,' said Vicky Jain's mother. After this, someone asks whether you wanted such a daughter-in-law. In response, Vicky's mother says, 'Ankita always looks good anyway, son. Yes, I wanted such a daughter-in-law. Our Ankita is absolutely A one.'

Watch the video here:

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law's tone changed at the movie screening

Apart from Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law and husband, her Bigg Boss friends Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Khanzadi also attended the screening. As soon as her daughter-in-law's film was released, the attitude of Vicky Jain's mother seems changed. For the unversed, there was a lot of controversy before this movie's theatrical release in the Jain household. Ankita's mother-in-law had spoken negatively time and again about the Pavitra Rishta actor in and out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. But at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's screening, she was applauding her daughter-in-law's performance.

While this video shocked several Instagram users, others guessed if she really had a change of heart moment for Ankita Lokhande. Any how, it seems like everything is now fine at the Jain residence.

Also Read: Madgaon Express Box Office Day 1: Kunal Khemmu's directorial debut beats Randeep Hooda starrer