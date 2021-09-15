Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to unleash his adventurous side. The actor will be seen in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' show. Vicky will explore the wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the Maldives. As per a statement, the two will soon head to an ocean paradise for the shoot. A few days ago, the makers of the Discovery's show roped in actor Ajay Devgn for one of the upcoming episodes of the new season of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'.

Ajay is already in the Maldives. The previous seasons of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

This year, Vicky Kaushal completed nine years in the industry. He began his career as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. The same year he made his screen debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Three years later, he starred in a lead role in Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed and much-feted film "Masaan" where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Vicky rose to prominence with roles in films like "Raazi", "Sanju", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Lust Stories" and Anurag Kashyap-directed romance "Manmarziyaan". His defining role was in the 2019 war drama "Uri: The Surgical Strike", for which he won the National Award as Best Actor.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy drama "Mr Lele".

(With ANI inputs)