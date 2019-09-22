Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. 'Humein Toh Bataa De': Vicky Kaushal reveals his parents' reaction to link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif

'Humein Toh Bataa De': Vicky Kaushal reveals his parents' reaction to link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif

After breakup with Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal has been linked to Katrina Kaif. The duo will reportedly work together in a rom-com.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2019 9:13 IST
Representative News Image

Vicky Kaushal's parents react on his link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently internet's sensation and national crush. The actor enjoys a huge fan following among females and it's obvious there will be link-up rumours too. Vicky separated with Harleen Sethi a few months back and since then, he has been linked to two hot ladies- Katrina Kaif and the latest one is Malavika Mohanan. Remember the actress who played Ishaan Khatter's sister in Majidi Majidi's Beyond The Clouds?

When Vicky was recently asked about his relationship rumours, the actor quipped that he is being linked up with Katrina for the last few months and soon it will some other beautiful lady.

India Tv - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Talking about his parents' reaction to his relationship rumours which hit headlines every now and then, The Uri actor said that once his mom and dad were sitting at the dining table early morning and waiting for him to pick up the newspaper. As soon as he opened and turned to them, they began laughing and said, ''jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de.' I was like, 'I too don't know what is happening'.''

Speculations are rife that Katrina and Vicky will collaborate for a rom-com produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

Lately, Vicky has also been linked with Malayalam actress Malavika, courtesy- their Instagram banter.

View this post on Instagram

Life’s a Mani Ratnam Film after a wholesome south indian meal on a sunday afternoon! Thank You @malavikamohanan_

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Replying to marriage question, the actor said that he is in no mood to rush into anything. Marriage is not a project or a movie, it will happen organically.

 

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBollywood celebs wish as Gully Boy becomes India’s entry for Oscar2020 Next Story  