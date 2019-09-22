'Humein Toh Bataa De': Vicky Kaushal reveals his parents' reaction to link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's parents react on his link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently internet's sensation and national crush. The actor enjoys a huge fan following among females and it's obvious there will be link-up rumours too. Vicky separated with Harleen Sethi a few months back and since then, he has been linked to two hot ladies- Katrina Kaif and the latest one is Malavika Mohanan. Remember the actress who played Ishaan Khatter's sister in Majidi Majidi's Beyond The Clouds?

When Vicky was recently asked about his relationship rumours, the actor quipped that he is being linked up with Katrina for the last few months and soon it will some other beautiful lady.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Talking about his parents' reaction to his relationship rumours which hit headlines every now and then, The Uri actor said that once his mom and dad were sitting at the dining table early morning and waiting for him to pick up the newspaper. As soon as he opened and turned to them, they began laughing and said, ''jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de.' I was like, 'I too don't know what is happening'.''

Speculations are rife that Katrina and Vicky will collaborate for a rom-com produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Lately, Vicky has also been linked with Malayalam actress Malavika, courtesy- their Instagram banter.

Replying to marriage question, the actor said that he is in no mood to rush into anything. Marriage is not a project or a movie, it will happen organically.