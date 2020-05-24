Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal remembers his horse riding days in throwback photo

Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a throwback image of himself on a horse and remembered the time when he used to start his days with horseback riding. Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared an old photograph of himself riding a beautiful brown horse.

"Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai! (There were times when I started my days with horseback riding. Nowadays it starts with a throwback)," he wrote as the caption.

On the acting front, Vicky was last seen in "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship". The film tells the story of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now.

He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

