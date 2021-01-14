Varun Dhawan to marry long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month? Here’s the truth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan to marry long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Is 2021's most awaited wedding going to happen this month only? In a recent interview to Filmfare, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan confirmed to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He said that provided the Covid-19 situation gets better, he and Natasha might just tie the knot. Ever since he spoke about his marriage plans, there have been constant speculations and headlines about their big day. But, Varun's uncle and senior actor, Anil Dhawan, has something different to say.

Varun told Filmfare, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty”.

But surprised by the news of Coolie No 1's actor getting married this month only, Anil Dhawan in an interview with Bombay Times said, “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment?"

Laughingly he added, "Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya?”

He further stated, “These stories have been floating around since a long time. Last year, there was buzz that they would be getting married in May. Whatever it is, as a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it.”

On the other hand, talking about Natasha, Anil said “She has a knack for keeping a family happy together. She is a very sweet girl.”

Further opening up about the wedding date, the senior actor smiles and say, “We have been telling Varun to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, and instead, opt for a simple, intimate ceremony aur buss ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao.”

Varun and Natasha have known each other for a very long time and have been in a relationship for several years. The two have been friends since their childhood days as they were in the same school.