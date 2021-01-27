Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal to jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon, to stay at Ciragan Palace Kempinski?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDHAWAN/DEEYA CHOPRA Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal to jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House on January 24. The duo looked dreamy in ivory outfits and said their vows amid family and close friends. Only a selected few were invited from the industry considering the COVID19 norms including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra. Now that the much-in-love couple is back in Mumbai post the wedding ceremonies, Varun and Natasha are all set to jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon.

According to Wedding Sutra, Varun and Natsha are ready to set off for a romantic honeymoon at the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey. It is a beautiful palace hotel that overlooks the serene waters of the Bosphorus. Varun Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was pushed to 2021. Now, that the Covid situation is under-control, the actor is looking forward to spend time with his fashion designer wife.

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and wife Natasha Dalal after they got married. Taking to Twitter, Dhawan said both him and Dalal were touched by the blessings coming their way post the wedding. "The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

Talking about the wedding, it was a private affair and guests were requested to not use their phones and share pictures on social media. Like a typical Hindu wedding, Varun and Natsha has their sangeet and mehendi ceremonies before the wedding day. According to reports in Wedding Sutra, the dress code for the evening Sangeet was ‘fabulous and formal,’ for Mehendi the dress code was ‘Indian festive’.

Varun Dhawan also had a bachelors night on the day one of the wedding festivities at a villa close to the The Mansion House while Natasha had an intimate family dinner.

Soon after the wedding ceremony, Vatun Dhawan shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.