Varun Dhawan's 'Good Morning' scooter ride with David Dhawan is father-son goals. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan takes dad David Dhawan for a short scooter joy ride on the sets of Coolie no. 1

Actor Varun Dhawan often shares pictures videos from his life beyond films and shares moments of his personal life with his fan. Varun who is currently shooting for the remake of Coolie no. 1 with his dad David Dhawan, shared a fun video from the film sets where the actor is seen taking his father on a scooter joy ride on the sets of Coolie No. 1. sharing the post, Varun wrote, "Good morning #coolieno1(On film set)"

With song 'Good Morning Papa' playing in the background, Varun is seen riding a scooter wearing a Ganji and jogger, while David Dhawan enjoys the ride with his son. The video ends with a text message, wishing "Good Morning to all the daddy's from the set of Coolie No. 1". This adorably cute father-son video attracted reactions from many Bollywood celebs who were all hearts commenting on Varun's post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reaction's on Varun Dhawan's Instagram post

Varun often takes out some fun time from the shoot and shares pictures and videos from the set. Varun will be seen opposite Saara Ali Khan in the official remake of Govinda- Karishma Kapoor starrer 1995 superhit film with the same name. Varun Dhawan is seen often sharing pictures with his co-stars

The Father-son duo is shooting for their second film together after a gap of 5 years since delivering the super hit 'Main Tera Hero' in 2014.