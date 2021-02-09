Valentines week 2021: Ananya Panday wishes fans happy chocolate day with her cute childhood picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Valentines week 2021: Ananya Panday wishes fans happy chocolate day with her cute childhood pic

The month of love and romance February is here and lovebirds are soaked in the spirit of celebrations. While there's still time for Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14, people indulge in celebrations from Rose Day on February 7. It is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day. Keeping up with the spirit of Valentine's week Bollywood celebrities are also participating in the festivities and celebrations. Bollywood's diva Ananya Panday on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories and wished her fans a Happy Chocolate Day. Her wish was accompanied by her cute childhood picture.

Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "Happy Chocolate Day. (PLS Do remove the wrapping before eating your chocolate I was clearly very excited and impatient."

Undoubtedly, Ananya looked adorable in the picture. She can be seen donning two ponytails and relishing a chocolate.

This was not the first time Ananya often treats her fans and followers with some of her adorable throwback pictures from her childhood days.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.