Urvashi Rautela to play lead in big-budget Tamil sci-fi film

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, will be playing the lead role in a sci-fi film, directed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam. The film will be released in Tamil, Kanada, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam, which would be Urvashi Rautela’s Tamil debut. The actress will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. She has even started the shooting for the project in Manali. Meanwhile, it is a big-budget film of around 200 crores.

Urvashi has conquered the hearts of her fans with her gorgeous presence and superb grasp of acting. Recently, some still and pictures from the set were circulated on social media. She also shared a glimpse of her shooting on her Instagram story as she interacted with the local people there.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. The series is based on real-life inspector Avinash Mishra who tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh with courage. Inspector will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.

The most exciting one is an international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Several other projects like a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2” are in her kitty. Meanwhile, Urvashi was recently seen in the music video Woh chaand kaha se laogi opposite television actor Mohsin Khan.

The actress was last seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya” that follows an unusual and interesting storyline and before that Urvashi Rautela has worked in the films like “Sanam Re”, “Porobashinee”, “Mr. Airavata”, and “Singh Saab the Great.”

According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.