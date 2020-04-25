Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account gets hacked, Mumbai Police comes to aid

Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account has been hacked. The actress informed on Twitter and warned her fans to not comment on the post as they have not been made by her or her team. "My Facebook has been hacked please don't respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp," the actress tweeted.

My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 24, 2020

Urvashi realized that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account. In no time, the Mumbai Police came to her air and forwarded her complaint to the Cyber Cell. Mumbai Police informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue, "We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station," Mumbai Police informed Urvashi on Twitter.

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela thanked them and replied that the hacker is asking for money. She tweeted, "Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money "

Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money ‼️ https://t.co/a55Kivnd9D — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 25, 2020

Urvashi Rautela is a social media sensation. She enjoys a huge fan base on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter among others. During the lockdown, the actress has been very active on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from her beach vacations. Recently, she also reached 25 million followers on Instagram as well.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka" a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi Rautela has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

