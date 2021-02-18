Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA, GURU RANDHAWA Urvashi Rautela, Guru Randhawa to perform at YoYo Honey Singh’s sister’s wedding reception

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh, sister of the pop-singer and rapper YoYo Honey Singh. According to the sources, the actress will be performing with the 'Naach Meri Raani' singer on the wedding reception of Sneha, who got married last month. The duo are going to set the floor on fire with their fierce performance.

Recently, Urvashi treated her fans with exciting news as she would soon be seen in a music video alongside music composer Guru Randhawa. The actress reveals that the collaboration was long due. The actress will be seen next in a music video 'Mar Jayenge' being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. Choreographer Remo Dsouza will be directing the music video.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” which will release in Hindi and Telugu. A glimpse was shared of the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress will be soon seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, also Urvashi Rautela has signed three-film deals with the Jio Studios.

Urvashi was also featured in music videos 'Love Dose', 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi', and very recently 'Ek Diamond Da Haar', which collected millions of youtube views.