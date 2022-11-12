Unhappy with Hera Pheri 3 script: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Kartik Aaryan replacing him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Akshay Kumar has been replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 has been much discussed by the fans. After years of wait, franchise star Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of Babu Rao, recently confirmed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will be part of the threequel and will be stepping in for Akshay Kumar. The rest of the cast of Hear Pheri 3 is still to be confirmed by the makers but Akshay not returning for the upcoming comedy film upset many. Social media was soon flooded with fans recalling Akshay's iconic comedy scenes from Hera Pheri films, demanding his return. Now, the Sooryavanshi actor has broken his silence on why he is not part of Hera Pheri 3.

Unhappy with script: Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3

Revealing the reason why he will not be seen in Hera Pheri 3, Akshay said that he was unhappy with the script that was offered to him. He also said that the movie came to him first but he turned it down, emphasising he did it for the fans. Akshay said, "Hera Pheri has been a part of me. A lot of people have good memories and even I have good memories of it. I feel sad that for so many years part three has not been made. We have to dismantle things and start thinking in a different way. The film was offered to me. I was told about it. The screenplay and script, I was not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out and took a step behind.

Akshay apologises to fans

After Paresh Rawal confirmed that Akshay has been replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3, social media was flooded with fan comments that demanded the former's return to the franchise. Apologising to his fans, Akshay said, "It (Hera Pheri) is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up, the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans. I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing. I am very thankful to everyone. My fans love me a lot. Their craze for me is unbound. I apologise to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. Sorry."

