Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's sisters break into tears at actress' funeral | Photos

Sheezan Khan's sisters attend Tunisha's funeral

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: The actress' last rites and cremation on December 27 was attended by her friends and industry colleagues, but the highlight of the late afternoon was her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba Dastaa-e-Kabul' co-star Sheezan Khan's sister, Falak Naaz, breaking down inconsolably when the body of the late actress was consigned to flames. Sharma, known for TV shows such as "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" and films such as "Fitoor" was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East.

Sheezan, based on a police complaint filed by Tunisha's mother, has been charged with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He's in police custody.

Others seen at the funeral included actors Vishal Jethwa, who came to the funeral from Tunisha's home with her mother, Shivin Narang and Ashnoor Kaur. Her mother looked devastated at the cremation ground, where Sheezan's family also showed up. Tunisha was cremated at 4:30 p.m. Actors Sidharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh and Reem Shaikh also came to say their last goodbyes to the late actres, who took her own life on December 24. Ace filmmakers Abbas-Mustan also paid their respects to the late actress.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma fell unconscious during her last rites. Several videos and photos of her mother went viral on social media. In the videos, Tunisha's family members and co-stars were seen fanning and carrying her mother on a chair after she fainted at the funeral.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Tunisha body was found in the washroom of the sets in Vasai near Mumbai. The news of her untimely demise sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Several celebrities paid their condolence and prayed for the well-being of the late actress' family.

If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

