Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: Priyanka Chopra to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebs cheer for India

Hit by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 kickstarted with a zealous opening ceremony at Japan National Stadium on Friday. Owing to the pandemic, people across the world are enjoying the ceremony virtually in the comfort of their homes. However, this hasn't stopped them from cheering for the athletes representing their nations at the world's most prestigious sporting event.

Popular celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Salman Khan among others are also cheering for Indian athletes.

Taking to Instagram, Chopra shared a heartfelt post wishing 'Good luck to everyone participating'.

"I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are," she captioned her pics as she enjoys the opening ceremony.

"Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and everyone of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you ! PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari- go Queens! Show em @mirzasaniar #Cheer4India #GarvHai," she added.

Hydari shared pictures of the Indian athletes writing, "Sending my best wishes and support to Team India for the #TokyoOlympicsSparkles stay safe and best of luck Dizzy symbol We're all cheering for you! #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia."

"Can't wait to see our Indian Olympic contingent win at the Olympics! Good luck #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics," wrote actor Sai Dharam Tej.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, posted a video to wish luck to everyone.

Here's how more celebrities cheered for India at the Olympics 2020: