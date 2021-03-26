Tiger Shroff's shirtless pic breaks the internet, sister Krishna pulls his leg

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff's shirtless pic breaks the internet

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff keeps treating fans with jaw-dropping pictures. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to drop a shirtless picture of himself and broke the internet. Showing off his chiseled body, perfect abs, the actor wrote, "Its hot af outside @shariquealy."

Tiger Shroff's fans were quick to flood his comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "best body in Bollywood." Many others dropped fire emojis in the comments. Tiger's sister Krishna also commented and pulled his leg. She wrote, "Any excuse to take it off... I feel ya."

Earlier, Tiger gave a new meaning to the word trust, with his jaw-dropping stunt. He posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, a person is seen standing on a tall box holding a piece of sponge cube by his mouth. Tiger does a flying kick and touches the cube without hurting the individual.

"Trust game," wrote Tiger as the caption.

On the professional front, Tiger has a slew of films lined up including "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film "Heropanti".