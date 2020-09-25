Tia Bajpai shares her negative drug test report, says 'get a drug test done and put it out in public'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TIABAJPAI Tia Bajpai shares her negative drug test report

Bollywood actress Tia Bajpai, who has worked in films like 1920: Evil Returns and Haunted 3D, shared her negative drug test report and urged her fellow celebrities to do the same and share the results on a public platform in order to not get generalised. Her post came as NCB widened its investigation and began to summon many stars for interrogation in the drug probe. NCB has asked big names like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others to join the probe after the agency found their WhatsApps chats about weed and hash.

Tia Bajaj shared a picture holding her drug test report and wrote, "Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don’t want to get generalised, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain. #NotAllAreDruggies #GetATestDone #SayNoToDrugs."

She also shared a video in which she said that the entire industry is getting painted with the same brush but not everyone is same. She said, "Right now, the entertainment industry is being maligned because of certain people consuming drugs. That is why I have come out with my drug test today. Yes, I got a drug test done and as you all can see, it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint all of us with the same brush. Some of us are actually doing serious work and working really hard to create a name for ourselves."

Today, NCB has summoned actress Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash to join the drugs probe. On Saturday, Deepika, Shraddha and Sara will join the interrogation. Till now, NCB has arrested 19 persons, including Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

The NCB official said that the agency is presently investigating two separate cases that revolve around the drugs cartel that is active in the tinsel town. The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik's WhatsApp chats.

In its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act."

