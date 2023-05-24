The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma’s contact details LEAKED online; hacker threatens to leak more information

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still from The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma is riding high on the success of her latest release The Kerala Story, but the fame has also brought along some trouble. Her personal contact details have been leaked online and Adah is facing harassment because of the same. According to a report by E-times, an Instagram user by the name of jhamunda_bolte has leaked her contact details and has also threatened to leak Adah’s new contact number as well.

It has been reported that the controversial Instagram account has since been deactivated, but the posts have gone viral on the internet. Fans of Adah Sharma have been urging the Mumbai Cyber Cell to take action against the user. Well, Adah has not yet reacted to the mishap. The incident comes after The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen revealed that the crew members have received a threatening message that read, “They did not do a good thing by showing the story."

Earlier this month, Adah also survived a road accident. She was supposed to attend the Hindu Eka Yatra in Telangana, but due to the accident, the event was called off. Her fans shared several concern messages on social media, after which Adah took to Twitter and wrote, “I am fine guys.

The Kerala Story has grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. Adah Sharma shared TKS’s poster on her official Instagram account with the caption, “1st Female Film to Cross Net Collection India 200 Cr, without Tamil Nadu & West Bengal.” Adah Sharma wrote in her post, “The best things in life are Unexpected – because there were no expectations. Thank you, audience, for making this happen. The makers of #TheKeralaStory: Vipul sir who took a huge risk in making this film without any backing from studios and for trusting the girl who played Bhavana Reddy in Commando to be Shalini Unnikrishnan .”

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma will be seen essaying the role of a cop alongside Shreyas Talpade in The Game of Girgit. The film is said to be based on the controversial Blue Whale Challenge, which is an internet game allegedly consisting of a series of tasks assigned to the players.

