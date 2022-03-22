The Kashmir Files: Lata Mangeshkar promised to sing for Anupam Kher starrer? Vivek Agnihotri says...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vivek Agnihotri and Lata Mangeshkar

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Kashmir Files' has been receiving praises from all across the country. The film which was released on March 11 is strongly ruling the box office. Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the lead, the film is on its way to becoming the biggest box office earner during the Covid19 pandemic. But do you know the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had agreed to sing for 'The Kashmir Files'? Yes, you read that right! Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the legendary singer was supposed to sing a song for his film. However, her death in February changed things.

During a conversation with ETimes, Vivek Agnihotri revealed "The Kashmir Files doesn’t have any songs, it is a tragic, epic drama but it is also a tribute to the genocide victims. I actually recorded a folk song from a Kashmiri singer and we wanted Lata didi to sing that. She had stopped singing for films and had retired but we requested her. She was close to Pallavi (Joshi) and she agreed to sing for our movie."

"Kashmir was very close to her heart and she said she will record the song after the COVID surge subsides. She was also not allowed to go to studios, so we were just waiting to record with her, but then this happens. It will remain a dream to work with her,” the director added. For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, this year due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Anupam Kher plays the lead in the film. Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Silent success to controversy's child, a complete timeline of Bollywood film's release

Also starring Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar and Mrinal Kulkarni, the film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.