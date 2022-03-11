The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher thanks fans as Vivek Agnihotri's film gets 10/10 rating on IMDb

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's much-awaited directorial 'The Kashmir Files' was released in cinema halls on March 11. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles, the film is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The film is being appreciated for its hard-hitting and intense portrayal of the Kashmir Genocide. Not just this, it has got a 10/10 rating on IMDb.

Thanking fans for loving his film, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Janta Janadaran ka pyaar.. unki duayen.. unka aashirwaad...unke annshu.. humari film #TheKashmirFiles ko dheere dheere aage le rahi hain. Bhagwan ke ghar meun der hai, andher nahin. @vivekagnihotri."

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher's tweet

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER The Kashmir Files IMDb ratings

The movie has become a talking point among the watchers, especially those who have been affected during the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s. This mass migration happened in February-March 1990 and lakhs of Hindus relocated from the state in a span of a few weeks. Now, more than three decades later, the 'brutally honest' story of this migration has been depicted on the big screens.

During a recent media interaction, Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Pushkar Nath in the film opened up on how he portrayed the character and tried to bring out the pain and agony on screen. He also made a point that just because he is a Kashmiri Pandit himself, things were not easy. In fact, they were a bit more difficult.

"It is very difficult to play a part that you have experienced first-hand. Because when you're performing it as an actor, just feeling it, is not important as you're performing it in the bracket of a film. There are two sides to this character for me, as a person and as a film's character. As a person, no matter how much someone can relate to a character you can't act it out, because it is the job of an actor. Every individual feels emotions, but not everyone can act them out," he said.

The film, based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir genocide also stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik besides Anupam. The film has been released in theatres.

Also Read: Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files character has same name as his father: How do I separate my emotions