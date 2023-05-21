Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
  Thalapathy68: Vijay announces his next film with Venkat Prabhu; Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music

Thalapathy68: Vijay announces his next film with Venkat Prabhu; Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music

After the blockbuster success of 'Bigil', AGS Entertainment will associate with Thalapathy Vijay for the 2nd time for his 68th movie tentatively titled #Thalapathy68.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2023 16:26 IST
Thalapthy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Thalapthy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu

Thalapthy Vijay has announced his next film. Actor's 68th film has piqued the interest of moviegoers as he is teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu. The announcement was shared via a video on social media. The music for the same will be done by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Prabhu will be directing the film from his own script. Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment have teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for their 25th venture. 

Archana Kalpathi will be the creative producer for the film. Further details about the cast and plotline are under wraps. "Cast and crew, title announcement and other updates will be released by the production team officially, in due time," read an official statement released by the maker of Thalapathy 68. Reportedly, the film will be made on a grand scale. After the blockbuster success of 'Bigil', AGS Entertainment will associate with Thalapathy Vijay for the 2nd time for his 68th movie tentatively titled #Thalapathy68.

Vijay, known for starring in blockbuster hits such as "Mersal", "Master" and "Beast", is currently filming for "Leo", a film being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Co-written with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, it stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon in important roles. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing Vijay's father in Leo, which is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on the 19th of October 2023. 

The much-awaited film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

