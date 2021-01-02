Telugu actor Narsing Yadav dies due to chronic kidney disease in Hyderabad

Image Source : TWITTER/@ALLUDUTWEETZZ Telugu actor Narsing Yadav dies from chronic kidney disease in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Narsingh Yadav breathed his last on Thursday in Hyderabad. The popular actor was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease for the last few months and died on the night of December 31. He was 57 years old. Narsing Yadav was admitted to a private hospital where his condition started to worsen during the last week and he succumbed to the disease. Reportedly, he was shifted to the ICU when his health condition deteriorated while undergoing dialysis.

It was in April when Narsing Yadav's family had revealed that he was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was now on life support.

Actor Narsing Yadav made his debut with 1979 film Hema Hemeelu. The film was directed by Vijaya Nirmala. He then starred in over 300 films and played side characters and cameos. He rose to fame with Ram Gopal Varma's Kshana Kshana. In an old interview, Narsing had claimed that it was RGV who had taught him how to act infront of the camera.

Narsing Yadav had been in the industry for over three decades and featured in popular films like Leader, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Katha Screenplay Darsakatvam, Shankar Dada, Anukokunda Oka Roju and many others.

Narsing Yadav was last seen in Khaisi No. 150 which also starred superstar Chiranjeevi. He is survived by his wife Chitra and son Ruthvik.