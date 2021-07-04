Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu calls out critics for giving preference to Hollywood movies over Indian films

Actor Taapsee Pannu is quite disappointed to see critics allegedly taking personal digs at her by giving negative reviews to her latest film, 'Haseen Dillruba'. "Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn and improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller," Taapsee tweeted in a response to a review written by one of the film critics.

She also spoke about how some critics giving preference to Hollywood movie, 'The Tomorrow War', over Hindi film 'Haseen Dillruba'. For the unversed, both the movies were released on Friday this week. When one journalist tweeted about how a few critics are smitten by 'The Tomorrow War', but forgot to see merit in original 'Haseen Dillruba', Taapsee didn't hesitate to express her opinion.

"Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It's always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help (Sir, it's Hollywood. Everything it valid. It's always aspirational regardless of the flaws. It does not matter how much experiments we do here.. it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help), " Taapsee wrote in the response to the journalist's tweet that read: "It is interesting that the same fellow critics who see no merit in the very original and provocative #HaseenDillruba are smitten by the godawful super-crappy creepily contrived #TheTomorrowWar"

Earlier Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a review of Taapsee Pannu's performance in the film and celebrated the negative reviews it received. Rangoli said that Taapsee has no range and it was time that the balloon had to burst.

Rangoli wrote, "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw...not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya. (the critics have shown her the truth. This balloon had to burst someday and it did).

Haseen Dillruba is about a wife under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder. She reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, who also wrote Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya.

-with ANI inputs