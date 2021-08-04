Swara Bhasker to Sushant Singh, Bollywood celebrities demand justice for 9-year-old Delhi rape victim

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker, Sushant Singh, Urmila Matondkar

People from different walks of life, including political leaders, the general public and Bollywood celebs have come forward to demand justice for the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl allegedly raped and killed in the national capital. Reportedly, the Dalit minor was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Several members from the film industry have taken to social media to demand justice and condemn the gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old. While Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha expressed anger over the brutal incident, actor Sushant Singh penned down a poem.

Bhasker, who is known to be quite vocal about different issues prevailing worldwide, took to Twitter to condemn the recent brutal incident. She tweeted, "A 9 year old child has been raped, murdered and the corpse forcibly cremated! She is a Dalit. The rapist was a priest.. in the national capital.. is there a more obvious and sickening manifestation of crime, inequality and lawlessness? Am I missing the 2012 Dec outrage?"

Sushant Singh, on the other hand, called out the culprits, writing, "Rahe honge mahan kabhi, aaj hum bhi vibhats hai. Apne bacho ko khane wala adamkhor samaj hai. Nastik hu par aaj fariyad karunga, in masumo ki har badua kabul ho. #JusticeForDelhiCanttGir."

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar too demanded justice for the little one. She tweeted: "#JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl #JusticeForDelhiCanttGirl." Whereas, actor Richa Chadha asked the Delhi Police to "name and shame the rapist".

So far, four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

For the unversed, The girl lived with her parents in the village in a rented house in front of a crematorium. On Sunday at around 5.

30 pm, she went to get cold water from a cooler at the crematorium after informing her mother, her parents said.

Around 6 pm, the crematorium’s priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl’s mother, called her there and showed her daughter’s body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue, a senior police officer had said.

It was alleged the priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it and during the post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her. The girl was cremated but later the woman with her husband raised a hue and cry that it was done without their consent.

A crowd of 200 villagers gathered there and a PCR call was made from the spot. The PCR call was received at the Delhi Cantt police station around 10:30 PM on Sunday regarding the rape and death of a minor girl, following which a team rushed to the spot.

(--With inputs from agencies)