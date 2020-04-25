Sussanne Khan clicks pic of Hrithik Roshan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan enjoying the beautiful view. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sussanne Khan turns cameraman as Hrithik Roshan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan enjoy the beautiful view

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have come to live together to spend time with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan during the lockdown. From playing chess with them to playing the piano, they have been bonding over many things while at home. Sussanne Khan on Saturday shared a beautiful picture of the family in which they are seen enjoying the view. The picture shows Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan standing in the balcony watching the open skies and the gorgeous landscape.

Sussane wrote, "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs, And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’, So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem.Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop."

Earlier, at the beginning of the lockdown, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had moved in to his house to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridahan during the 21-day lockdown period. The War actor had written a long note on Instagram thanking her for being “supportive and understanding”. He wrote, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . ."

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

He added, "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart "

