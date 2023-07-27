Sushmita Sen talks about upcoming series Aarya 3, shares health update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen shares the latest updates about herself.

Sushmita Sen left her fans shocked and worried after the news of her undergoing angioplasty a few months ago went public. She recently went live on Instagram to share her experience of action scenes and other updates from her upcoming series Aarya 3. She also revealed that her health is fabulous and is taking very good care of herself.

She mentioned that post her surgery she had shot some action sequences. She said, “I am waiting for Aarya 3. I think it’s going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it… so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, the pre-health scare, and all the actions we did post. I hope you like it”.

She later posted the live on Instagram and wrote that she is grateful for all the goodness her fans bring to her life.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen in Aarya 3, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. The series which Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi co-created, is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. Sushmita plays the titular character in the series, who must take over his husband’s illegal business after his death to keep her two children safe. She must crime lords and law enforcement agencies to flee the country and begin a new life.

She also has a series titled Taali, in which she will be seen playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The first look was also shared recently by the makers.

Latest Entertainment News