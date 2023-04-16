Sushmita Sen reaches Jaipur to shoot Aarya 3| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen reaches Jaipur to shoot Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen disclosed that she had an angioplasty after having a heart attack. The actress started her road to recovery and is now back at work. The actress went live on Instagram today to celebrate the Bengali New Year. She spoke candidly about Aarya, claiming that the figure is now back in her "homespace."

Sushmita Sen reaches Jaipur to shoot Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen has arrived in Jaipur. After arriving in the city, the actress took to her Instagram live as she went to the hotel. She expressed satisfaction with how things are going and said, "Lots of mending, sleeping, exercising, and getting back in the zone. Being finally back in Jaipur gives me the impression that I can continue from where I left off. And sure, I'm eager to share Aarya Season 3 with you.

During her live, she also wished everyone a Bengali New Year. She said, “I am doing well, I am doing much better. I am excited to come live at this moment to wish everyone Shubho Nobobosho- to new beginnings, to good health, to love, to acceptance, to gratitude.”

She also said, “It’s good to be back,” and asked everyone to keep sending her good energy. Watch the video here:

See Video,

Sushmita Sen had a heart attack in February. After having her angioplasty, the actress shared the news on Instagram in March. I had a heart attack a few days ago, she had wrote. Angioplasty performed. Most significantly, my cardiologist reiterated that "I do have a big heart" with the stent in place. There are many people to thank for their timely assistance & helpful action. I'll do that in a different thread! This post is merely intended to inform you—my loved ones and well-wishers—of the excellent news. Everything is OK, and I'm ready to get back to living! I adore you guys so much! God is amazing. Dugga Dugga.

Apart from Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in Taali, where the actress will play transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen goes shopping with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl & daughter Alisah | Watch Video

Also Read: Is Sushmita Sen dating ex Rohman Shawl AGAIN? Internet thinks so after latest videos pop up

Latest Entertainment News