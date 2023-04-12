Sushmita Sen goes shopping with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl & daughter Alisah | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl and daughter Alizeh

Sushmita Sen went shopping with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and younger daughter Alisah. Her latest outing has outraged the netizens. The Arya actress was seen coming out of a store with Alisah and Rohman on Tuesday. She interacted with the paparazzi and exchanged pleasantries before getting into the car. Sushmita, who was seen in a red tee and black pants, had her hair tied in a neat bun paired with shades. She was asked by the photographer how she was doing. Sushmita replied, "Absolutely fine". In the video, a plastic bottle was thrown from Sushmita's car, for which, she faced criticism online.

While leaving, Sushmita sat on the front seat and Rohman helped Sushmita close the door. Just when, Rohman moves to the backseat and sits with Alisah, a small plastic mineral bottle falls down as Sushmita closed the door. Netizens slammed former Miss Universe. A user said, "Did they just throw a mineral water plastic bottle on the road ! Sad ! She’s supposed to be a role model encouraging littering !!!" Another wrote, "Am i the only one who noticed a water bottle came out by magic out of the car ??"

A couple of days back, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisah and Rohman Shawl. Sushmita's caption read, "Will is the only way" #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl... I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The 'Aarya' actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor completed the dubbing for 'Taali'. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. Sushmita will also wind up the pending work of "Aarya 3" soon.

