Sushmita Sen's father reacts to her relationship with Lalit Modi: 'She did not tell me anything'

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's love affair has become the talk of the town. The ex-Miss Universe fans were left pleasantly surprised after IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and intends to tie the knot with her soon. After Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen, now the actress's father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen has broken his silence on Sushmita and Lalit's relationship. He revealed that just like others he absolutely had no knowledge regarding this development.

"I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment," Wing Commander Sen (retd) told a section of the media persons.

He also said that during the course of conversation with his daughter on Friday morning, there was just casual talk where Lalit Modi was not mentioned even once. "If this happens, it will be an important turn in my daughter's life. I will surely come to know of that in future. But as of now, I have no knowledge on this count," he said.

Asked whether he was aware of any kind of growing relationship between his daughter and Lalit Modi, Sen said that she came home to attend a family function almost 18 months back and even then, she did not inform anyone in the family on this count.

Asked specifically, whether Lalit Modi as a son-in-law was acceptable to him, he said that this question would arise only after he is certain whether at all Lalit Modi exists in the matter. "Had I been aware I would have informed the media everything since there is nothing to hide in the matter," he said.

Sushmita Sen on Friday took to Instagram and cleared the air that she is not married or even engaged to Lalit Modi. Sharing a picture with her daughters Alisah and Renee, she wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly," she wrote.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. Whereas, Sushmita was dating Rohman Shawl. The actress announced their break-up last year in December.

