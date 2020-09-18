Sushant Death case: NCB begins drug probe in viral Bollywood party video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Narcotics Control Bureau begins investigation in viral Bollywood party video

According to the NCB sources, the agency has begun probe of a viral video of Bollywood celebrities in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation. NCB Mumbai unit started the investigation. It will examine the veracity of this video first. The NCB will investigate whether this video is real or whether it has been doctored. Further proceedings will be initiated if the video is found genuine in the investigation.

Recently Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint to the DG of NCB regarding this video. In his complaint, he said that drugs were consumed during the mentioned Bollywood party. According to the complaint, this video is of the year 2018. The video was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar shot during his house party. Big names from the industry like Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others were present at the party.

Manjinder Singh also met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana in Delhi regarding the submission of a complaint. He shared his letter to the NCB chief and wrote, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"

Meanwhile, the interrogation of siblings Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty has revealed that around 20 such people from teh industry were involved in the consumption and use of drugs. The propensity to use curated marijuana buds, cocaine, MDMA and other synthetic tablets was commonplace in this drug circuit in B-Town.

On Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained four drug peddlers as part of its investigation. Carrying out raids in Mumbai's Powai and Andheri suburbs, besides Thane, the NCB has recovered a total quantity of 1.418 kg of contrabands like Charas and Ganja.

