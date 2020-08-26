Sushant Death Case: Sandip Ssingh's manager clarifies why ambulance driver called him on June 16

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSANDIPSINGH Sandip Ssingh's manager clarifies why ambulance driver called him on June 16

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, producer Sandip Ssingh's name is continuously popping up. He was the one who was present with the late actor's sister Meetu Singh and taking care of all the formalities at the hospital as well as during his last rites on June 14-15. He had also claimed that Sushant was a very close friend of him and they were also working on a film together. However, Sandip Ssingh's call records show that the producer had not talked to Sushant in the last one year. The call details also show that the ambulance driver who took Sushant's body to the hospital called him on June 16, two days after the actor's death.

Now, giving clarification about the driver's call to Sandip Ssingh, the producer's manager has come forward and revealed that the calls were regarding the payment. Ssingh's manager Deepak Sahu tweeted, "When it is obvious that, #SandipSsingh was helping Ms Meetu Singh (Sushant’s elder sister) in procedural formalities , its no rocket science to know why the Ambulance driver was calling his no. His no. was given to the Ambulance driver by the Police."

He added, "I was handling his phone most of times on 14th June and the driver called up few times in the evening for payment. On 16th the driver again called up to ask for payment, which was cleared on 22nd June."

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has denied knowing Sandip Ssingh. The late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had shared that the family has no idea about Ssingh's friendship with Sushant. The lawyer said, "Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth) who should have been there and not Sandip."

On the other hand, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal claimed on Tuesday that Sandip Ssingh is planning to leave the country and fly to London. Mrinal tweeted the claim about the producer without mentioning the surname. "Sandeep has plans to leave India and run away to London this month end. Visas and all are done. Someone sent me this - Agencies should be on high alert and not allow anyone involved to travel out of country," Nilotpal wrote on his unverified Twitter account.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh had filed the case at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25. The case was registered against Rhea, her parents, brother, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons. The case was transfered to the CBI on August 19 after Supreme Court's nod.

