Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty ready for drug test, says lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update

After Bollywood actor and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat with a drug dealer surfaced the internet, a new angle is being investigated in the matter. Sushant's family lawyer had already questioned the autopsy report and had claimed that it is "pretty disturbing that the report says nothing was found in the stomach." On Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to check the drug syndicate connection. However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all accusations and has stated that the actress is ready for a "blood test any time."

Meanwhile, a team of CBI's SIT, which is in Mumbai to probe the death of the actor on Tuesday continued their questioning of Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's personal staff Neeraj Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. According to sources, the CBI team has also summoned two Mumbai Police personnel in connection with the case, Bhushan Belnekar, the investigating officer in the death case and a sub-inspector from Bandra Police Station.

The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant Singh Rajput twice along with the forensic team and Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant. In the last four days, it has also twice visited the Waterstone resort, where the late actor stayed for two months with Rhea and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

