  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty ready for drug test, says lawyer
On Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to check the drug syndicate connection in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all accusations and has stated that the actress is ready for a "blood test any time."

New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2020 7:10 IST
After Bollywood actor and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat with a drug dealer surfaced the internet, a new angle is being investigated in the matter. Sushant's family lawyer had already questioned the autopsy report and had claimed that it is "pretty disturbing that the report says nothing was found in the stomach." On Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to check the drug syndicate connection. However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all accusations and has stated that the actress is ready for a "blood test any time."

Meanwhile, a team of CBI's SIT, which is in Mumbai to probe the death of the actor on Tuesday continued their questioning of Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's personal staff Neeraj Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. According to sources, the CBI team has also summoned two Mumbai Police personnel in connection with the case, Bhushan Belnekar, the investigating officer in the death case and a sub-inspector from Bandra Police Station.

The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant Singh Rajput twice along with the forensic team and Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant. In the last four days, it has also twice visited the Waterstone resort, where the late actor stayed for two months with Rhea and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done.

  • Aug 26, 2020 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to drugs connection in death case

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted as the WhatsApp chat of Rhea Chakraborty with a drug dealer surfaced on the internet. She tweeted, "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat"

  • Aug 26, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty never consumed drugs in her life, ready for any test: Lawyer

    Bollywood actor and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test, her lawyer said on Tuesday after reports that her chats with few people mentioned usage of drugs. The response came after some media channels claimed that her chats showed a drug angle.

    Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, said: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time. She's ready for a blood test any time."

