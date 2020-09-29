Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea today

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

The slow pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has irked many supporters who have claimed that the focus has been shifted to questioning actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others in Bollywood Drug Probe than investigating if Sushant died by suicide or was he murdered. The late actor's family has also been demanding justice at the earliest and urging fans to stay united at this time. In the probe, CBI has also received the final forensic report by AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The CBI has claimed that they have not ruled out any aspect as of date but need to look into the legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.

On the other hand, Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty who were arrested during the drugs probe. NCB has refuted claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of the Supreme Court. Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of Rhea and Showik today.

