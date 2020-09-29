Tuesday, September 29, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea today
Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been demanding justice at the earliest and urging fans to stay united at this time. In the probe, CBI has received the final forensic report by AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The CBI has claimed that they have not ruled out any aspect as of date but need to look into the legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2020 7:12 IST
The slow pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has irked many supporters who have claimed that the focus has been shifted to questioning actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others in Bollywood Drug Probe than investigating if Sushant died by suicide or was he murdered. The late actor's family has also been demanding justice at the earliest and urging fans to stay united at this time. In the probe, CBI has also received the final forensic report by AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The CBI has claimed that they have not ruled out any aspect as of date but need to look into the legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion. 

ALSO READ | NCB seizes phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone, Karishma in drugs case

On the other hand, Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty who were arrested during the drugs probe. NCB has refuted claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of the Supreme Court. Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of Rhea and Showik today.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe | Bollywood Drugs Probe LIVE Updates

  • Sep 29, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Narcotics Control Bureau has filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty refuting the claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of Supreme Court

    (ANI)

  • Sep 29, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    AIIMS team submits final forensic report to CBI

    Chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board, DR. Sudhir Gupta, has submitted the final reports of Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and has claimed that more work needs to be done. He claims that AIIMS and CBI are in agreement but need to look into the legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion. CBI further states that it would analyse the final report with the evidence presented to derive it Sushant died by suicide or it was a murder.

  • Sep 29, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister urges fans to stay united

    As fans and family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput express their disappointment in CBI's slow pace investigation in the death case, sister Shweta Singh Kirti asks the supporters to stay united. She tweeted, "Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength! "

