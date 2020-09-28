Image Source : FILE Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI needs to do more than a media release, says Swami

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday reacted to the press statement issued by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Swamy feels the investigating bureau should file an FIR with murder charge and arrest the suspects.

"CBI has issued a Media Release which brings some transparency about what is going on. But CBI needs to do more than a Media Release about all possibilities. That is, need a FIR [or add to the Court transferred Patna FIR] with murder [IPC 302] as the crime, & arrest suspects," Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Monday.

Swamy's lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari also tweeted from his unverified account complaining about the delay in the CBI probe.

"Many #Warriors4SSR are getting frustrated with the speed of CBI investigation. We have to trust CBI but many genuine questions are rising & CBI must answer them for public confidence," Ishkaran tweeted from his unverified account on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sushant's fans trended a hashtag throughout Monday demanding #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport.

On Friday, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had addressed a press conference where he alleged that more than a week had passed since the CBI team probing the case had landed in Delhi but they had not yet met the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Claiming that one of the doctors from the AIIMS team suggested it is a murder case, Singh had said on Friday: "One of the doctors in the team of AIIMS suggests it is 200% death by strangulation and not a suicide. This is after photos clicked by Sushant's sister Mitu were shared with him."

