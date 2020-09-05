Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty was involved in buying-selling drugs, claims NCB report

After the arrest of Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, NCB has tightened the noose on Rhea Chakraborty. The actress' WhatsApp chat had gone viral on the internet in which she had talked about getting the drugs arranged by the late actor's staff as well as other people. After a 10 hour long interrogation, NCB arrested Showik and Samuel and now according to NCB's report, Rhea has also been named in the buying and selling of narcotic substances. The report has claimed that Rhea was also involved in consuming drugs which is in contrast to Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde's earlier statement who had claimed that the actress has never taken drugs in her life.

NCB report claims, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakravarty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act. Prima facie offences u/s /20(b)/22/27/28/29 of NDPS Act are made out."

Meanwhile, NCB has raided Rhea and Samuel Miranda's houses on Friday morning and detained Showik and Miranda after the search. According to NCB officials, the two were arrested after the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case during the interrogation. On Saturday, the duo was produced at Mumbai's Esplanade Court where Showik's lawyer Satish Maneshinde opposed NCB's demand to keep him and Miranda in custody for the next six days.

However, NCB wants custody to interrogate them further. The NCB official said that the duo will be grilled over information from laptops and chats obtained by the agency. According to NCB, Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Parihar and make payments to him over Google Pay.

The NCB registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle. This followed the discovery of WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

