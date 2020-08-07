Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: ED to question Rhea Chakraborty today

Friday, August 07, 2020
     
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Thursday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on the late actor's father KK Singh's complaint.

New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2020 6:37 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: After Central Government's order on August 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Thursday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against  Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on the late actor's father KK Singh's complaint. Total of 6 people have been accused. Today, Rhea Chakraborty will appear before ED for interrogation. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated under CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Manoj Shashidhar (IPS- Gujarat Cadre). On the other hand, Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated one of the accused Samuel Miranda on Thursday for nine hours. 

 

 

 

  • Aug 07, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty to appear before ED today

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Rhea Chakraborty today regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. CBI has also re-registered FIR against six persons, including Rhea and her family members, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family's complaint.

  • Aug 07, 2020 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    ED questioned Samuel Miranda for nine hours

    On Thursday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Samuel Miranda, house manager of late Sushant Singh Rajput for nine hours.

