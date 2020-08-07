Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: ED to question Rhea Chakraborty today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Investigation Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: After Central Government's order on August 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Thursday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on the late actor's father KK Singh's complaint. Total of 6 people have been accused. Today, Rhea Chakraborty will appear before ED for interrogation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated under CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Manoj Shashidhar (IPS- Gujarat Cadre). On the other hand, Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated one of the accused Samuel Miranda on Thursday for nine hours.

