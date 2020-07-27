Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records statement

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement at Santacruz police station

Film director Mahesh Bhatt has recorded his statement in the police station in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor died by suicide and was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on 14th June 2020. Ever since his demise, an investigation has been underway and Mumbai Police is probing each and every angle related to the same. On Sunday, it came to light that police has also sent a summon to Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar who will record her statement on Tuesday (July 28). To date over 40 people have been investigated by the police including the actor's family, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, and other industry counterparts.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told ANI, "In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt’s statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon. Karan Johar’s manager has been summoned, and if needed we’ll summon Karan Johar as well."

#MaheshBhatt leaving the police station after recording his statement in #SushantSinghRajput's case pic.twitter.com/QXOShutMBs — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) July 27, 2020

