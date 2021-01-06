Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Family lawyer Vikas Singh in Mumbai for physical hearing

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput case

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Wednesday informed that he had arrived in Mumbai to appear for a physical hearing in the case filed by the deceased actor's sisters. The case has been filed against an FIR filed by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Taking to Twitter, Vikas Singh informed, "Landed in Mumbai to appear the first time for a physical hearing in the case filed by the SSR sisters for quashing of FIR filed by Rhea."

Landed in Mumbai to appear first time for physical hearing in the case filed by the SSR sisters for quashing of FIR filed by Rhea . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) January 6, 2021

The lawyer had earlier written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rishi Kumar Shukla after Rhea was granted bail from the Bombay High Court. On a related note, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Showik Chakraborty on September 4 and Rhea on September 7. Rhea was granted bail on October 4 while her brother was granted bail almost three months after his arrest.

In the letter, objecting to the forensic investigation report submitted to the CBI by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Singh claims that it is flawed and demands re-examination by a different team. Vikas Singh said, "This case should be referred to another forensic team formed by CBI."

He further wrote that the AIIMS team was “not doing a post-mortem report but was only to express its opinion with regard to the post-mortem report done by the Cooper Hospital."

#SushantSinghRajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes a letter to CBI Director, raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS to CBI & calling it faulty.



The letter reads, "Matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI." pic.twitter.com/Jlnnusf37C — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Recently, CBI told BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy that it is carrying out an intensive and thorough probe into the death of kai po che actor. The CBI is also using advanced mobile forensic equipment for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case, it said.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. The news of his death left many in shock. The Dil Bechara actor died by suicide at his residence. However, CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been probing the case.

After starring in TV show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che.