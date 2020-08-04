Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT Sushant Death Case: Aaditya Thackeray says he is a target of 'mucky politics'. Kangana Ranaut reacts

Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday broke his silence on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs case, 50 days after his death.Terming the allegations and ongoing whisper-campaign against him as ‘low-level dirty politics', Thackeray Jr. said that so far he has maintained restraint in the matter though he was "not connected to the case in any manner". "Maharashtra government is making all-out efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. Given the government's success and popularity, those who cannot digest it have started to play politics with Sushant Singh Rajput's case," Aaditya Thackeray said in a statement.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Aaditya Thackeray's statement in a series of tweets and seeks answers to some questions from him." Haha look who is talking about dirty politics, how your father got CM seat is a case study of dirty politics sir... forget all that ask your father to answer few questions related to SSR death ..

1) Where is Rhea? .

2) Why Mumbai Police didn’t take FIR on SSR’s unnatural death?

3) When a complaint was made about SSR’s life being in danger in the month of Feb, why MumbaiPolice called it a suicide on day one?.

4) Why don’t we have forensic experts or SSR phone data who all called and spoke to him during the week of his murder?

5) Why IPS Vinay Tiwari is locked up in the name of quarantine?

6) Why being fearful of CBI?

7) Why Rhea and her family looted Sushant money? ..These questions have nothing to do with politics please answer these, "Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

Ha ha look who is talking about dirty politics, how your father got CM seat is a case study of dirty politics sir... forget all that ask your father to answer few questions related to SSR death ..

1) Where is Rhea? ...(1/4) https://t.co/lM3gicTZfR — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Aaditya Thackeray, in his statement, said that disgruntled political elements were using unnecessary slander to target the Thackeray family as a whole and him personally, though he took no names.

"It is like licking off the ‘ghee' from a dead body, which is sickening. Sushant Singh Rajput's death is sad and shocking. I have absolutely no connection with the case," Thackeray Jr. said.

He admitted that since Mumbai is the capital of Bollywood, that is a source of employment for thousands of people, he enjoys excellent relations with many in the film industry, which "is not a crime".

Aaditya Thackeray added that the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police, which have a global reputation, are investigating the case in-depth, "but only those who don't have faith in the law are indulging in such scurrilous allegations to misguide the investigations".

"I wish to make it clear that I am the grandson of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeraya and I will never do anything that will sully the image of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena or the Thackeray family. Those making such cheap allegations must realise this," Aaditya Thackeray asserted.

He said if anybody has any concrete evidence in the matter, they should approach the police who will investigate it, but nobody should remain under the impression that they can succeed in ruining the image of the government or the Thackeray family by such mudslinging.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage