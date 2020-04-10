Sunny Leone's heartwarming anniversary wish for Daniel Weber: Life is crazy but our love remains same

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone's heartwarming anniversary wish for Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple got hitched in 2011 and have been giving couple goals since. On Friday, the Jism 2 actress took to social media to wish her 'better half' on the special day and wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the man I love more than anything in the world. Life is crazy but our love remains the same...everlasting! Love you @dirrty99"

Daniel shared the same photo on his Instagram and wishes his wife on the spacial day. In the post, teh musician teased Sunny that she has no option but to deal with him every day. "Happy anniversary to @sunnyleone !!!! Happy to at least have a glass of wine with you tonight!!! Promise you a more romantic date when your not locked up with me against your will ;)!!!!!x. Love you baby !!!! I would say, thank you for dealing with me everyday but you actually have no choice," he wrote.

Sunny and Daniel have been there for each other through the tough times. The actress has always been vocal about the support her husband has bestowed upon her when she was witnessing the dark times. Last year, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with a private celebration including a homemade cake and a glass of wine. Sunny Leone shared the pictures on her social media account and wrote a special note for Daniel by thanking him for the greatest gift which is their children. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake." It was definitely a sweet gesture from their daughter Nisha.

Sunny and Daniel have three children together. They adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017, from Latur and announced the birth of their twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Daniel, who is a musician, said that there is not even one aspect of his life wherein he doesn't seek his star wife's opinion. "She probably influences everything that I do in my life. We discuss everything -- not always as husband and wife but in terms of business as well. There is not even one aspect of my life that I don't ask her opinion on -- whether it is creative opinion or business opinion. That is the mutual respect that we have for each other. We respect each other and just want each other's thought or take on something. It has been a long time since I made a unilateral decision without my wife giving her input," he said.

