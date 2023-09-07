Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma puts Gadar 2's Tara Singh in the witness box

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat

Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat: India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma, who is known to bring popular and influential names of the country into his witness box for a poignant interrogation session, is set to question Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. The actor was recently seen in Gadar 2, which broke several box office records. Also starring Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 became the third film to enter the Rs 500 crore nett club (in Hindi), joining SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Amid this, Sunny will be making some serious and big revelations about his film, personal and professional life on the show.

Sunny Deol, who made his dhamakedaar debut in 1983 with Betaab, is going to face difficult questions posed by Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat which is scheduled to be aired on Saturday at 10 pm. From talking about his Gadar stunts, political career to never being starred in celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar's film, the actor made some shocking revelation on 'Aap Ki Adalat,' bringing to the table his unfiltered personality.

On the professional front, Sunny Deol went on to star in a number of films but the tareek of his success came when he started doing films of action genre in the 80s and 90s. And then came his mega blockbuster film Gadar which gained him immense popularity in the coming generations. Who can forget the iconic scene, where he pulled out a handpump with his 'dhai kilo ke haath'.

