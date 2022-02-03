Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunil Grover to be discharged from hospital today post heart surgery

Highlights Sunil Grover was admitted to the city's Asian Heart Institute last week

The actor underwent a heart surgery on January 27

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. The comedian, who rose to fame after playing the roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is now recovering. The hospital authorities recently said that the actor will be discharged today. The 44-year-old underwent the medical procedure on January 27. According to several reports, Grover got admitted to the hospital for a blockage in his heart.

As soon as the news about Sunil's surgery spread, his fans and celebs took to Twitter and poured in get well soon wishes. On Wednesday, actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share her concern over his health and extended her well wishes to the actor. She wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"

The actor-comedian is a well-known figure in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He has also featured in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.

Apart from his stint on television, Sunil has also been a part of several Bollywood movies including Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also had a role in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Apart from this, he was seen in Aamir Khan's 2008 film 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back' and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

Last year, he featured on the controversial Prime Video series "Tandav" and the ZEE5 comedy series "Sunflower".