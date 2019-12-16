I'm one of the few heroes who have hair left on their head: Suniel Shetty's take on his man bun

The super-stylish bun, coupled with dark shades, took the viewers back to the 90s when Suniel Shetty was the tall, dark and handsome hero of many a movie.

When his first look from his upcoming movie 'Darbar' was dropped, the social media went berserk over his man bun. The super-stylish bun, coupled with dark shades, took the viewers back to the 90s when Suniel Shetty was the tall, dark and handsome hero of many a movie. The superstar sported the same do at the trailer launch of 'Darbar', and became the talking point of the entire event. Ask him, but, he says he is more than proud of the fact that he is one of the very few heroes who still have hair left on his head.

In an exclusive chat with eTimes, Suniel spoke about his look, and the pride he takes in it.

"I am playing with my hair and can very proudly can say that I am one of the few heroes to have hair left on my head. That’s the only thing thanks to my south Indian genes and mom’s coconut oil. Lot of people say baal kyu badha raha hai and I say kyunki tere paas baal hai nahi. So it works very well for me to give my punch lines," he jokingly said.

Suniel Shetty comes from an era of superstars -- Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and a few others. A few of them have been complaining of a receding hairline.

In the same chat, Suniel Shetty added, "I started growing my hair from Markaar which is Priyan sir’s film and because of a warrior film he wanted longer hair. Wearing a wig means it looks like a wig. I wanted to avoid that so I said let me start growing my hair. I grew to a great length. So the addition was very easy for me to grow my hair to clip it on and even if you see Markaar you never once say that is not my hair and it worked.

"I am playing with my hair and can very proudly can say that I am one of the few heroes to have hair left on my head," he says.

"Markaar stretched for five-six months when I got Darbar and Murugadoss sir when he saw me I want your long hair but I want you to do something so I showed him the look of the Samurai. And he said okay great that will work. So I started growing my hair. That’s where I grew my hair and now because of that it has stayed so well."

'Darbar' features megastar Rajinikanth, and is set to be released on January 9, 2020. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' -- slated to be released on January 10, 2020.