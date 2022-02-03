Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral intimate pics, releases handwritten note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/THANE_LIVING,NSMBOXOFFICE Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez

Highlights While Jacqueline has denied dating him, Sukesh claim he was in a relationship with actress

Several intimate pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh have gone viral

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Thursday (February 03) released a handwritten note reacting to the several intimate pictures of actress Jacqueline Fernandez and him. He confirmed that they were in a relationship. He further shared that their relationship was all about love and did not involve any financial expectations.

His note read, "It is really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news. It is a complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it is projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship had lots of love and respect for each other, without any expectations (sic)."

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez

He further defended Jaqueline and said that the actress has no connection to the 200-crore money laundering case. He added, "Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a wrong way as it is not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. As I have mentioned before, she has no involvement in the ongoing money laundering case. (sic)"

Sukesh went on to clarify that the expensive gifts received by the actress were all from 'legitimate earnings'. "I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It is personal, I don’t understand why it is being made such a big deal. At the same time I would like to again certain that none of it was 'proceeds of so called crime'. It is all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in court of law very soon (sic)."

As per the charge sheet, Chandrasekhar gave the actress a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she later returned. It further read that he also gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, the sister of Jacqueline who is living in the US. As per the charge sheet he also gave around $1,80,000 and a Porche car to Jacqueline's mother.

For the unversed, Sukesh is the prime suspect accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case and Jacqueline has been interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case several times. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandes has denied dating rumours with him.