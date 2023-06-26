Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor share a selfie; fans get excited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Stree 2.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2018 horror comedy Stree turned out to be a box-office success and had fans demanding a sequel ever since. While the makers had already hinted about a possible sequel, today the lead stars of the film shared a happy selfie and teased fans about the same.

The duo took to Instagram Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao posed for a selfie. While Shraddha smiled, Rajkummar kept his index finger over his lips and kept a goofy look. On seeing the picture, fans couldn’t keep calm. One of them wrote, Street jaldi aao. Meanwhile, other comments read, excited, cannot, wait, and lovely.

Back in April, this year, film producer Dinesh Vijan announce that Stree 2 is coming on screen next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date at an event. The cast took to the stage to recall their last run-in with Stree and prayed that she doesn’t return. However, Shraddha makes a return, reminding people that she is the ghostly figure and is all set to scare Rajkummar’s Vicky. The team revealed that Stree 2 is set to release on August 31, 2024.

Stree was set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men in the night during the festival season. It was based on the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Apart from Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. The film also marks Rajkummar and Janhvi’s second collaboration after Roohi. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. The film turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

Latest Entertainment News