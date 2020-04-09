Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood offers his hotel for medical staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Actor Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said it's important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the "real heroes" of the fight against COVID-19. "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes," the actor said in a statement.

Recently, superstarShah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared the same on Twitter and thanked the couple for their support. “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!”, BMC tweeted.

From providing protective equipment for medical workers to helping in procuring test kits to providing meals to those who are homeless, Shah Rukh Khan has gone all out to help everyone in the way he can and these gestures have surely won the hearts of millions of people who follow the star. SRK along with wife Gauri and business partners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta have also pledged contributions to the PM-CARES Fund through their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

According to the health ministry, as of Thursday morning, death toll due to COVID-19 rose to166 with5,734 cases in the country.

