Sonu Sood delivers books to civil services aspirant, helps athlete training for Olympics

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned in helping more and more people in the country. From arranging buses for the migrant workers to helping them reach their homes to provide essentials to the needy, the actor is actively working for mankind during the COVID19 pandemic. Now, he has got shoes delivered to an athlete who is training for the Olympics and books to a civil services aspirant.

An athlete named Manoj shared a news article on Twitter and tagged Sonu Sood saying that "@SonuSood sir my family economic conditions is not good and my game is all over the world so plzz sir do help and support me and my game." The article claims that Manoj has been practising for Lympics by borrowing shoes from his friend. Sood was quick to respond to the tweet and wrote,"It’s done bhai . Will be delivered today."

It’s done bhai . Will be delivered today 👍 https://t.co/ytqh67j4MP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Also, the actor responded to a request by a Twitter user who sought help for his sister preparing for the IAS exam. He tweeted, "Sir,can you pls help in my sister’s Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer’s family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.pleasr sir help." Sonu replied to him, saying, "Your books will reach you by tomorrow."

Your books will reach you by tomorrow ❣️🙏 https://t.co/8Ad2JR5IUo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Since the beginning of the lockdown, Sonu Sood has been in the headlines for reaching out to the people in need. He made sure thousands of migrant workers reach their home to their families. Talking about working for the migrant workers, Sonu Sood said, "The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones."

