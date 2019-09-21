Sonakshi Sinha savagely trolled after she fails to answer Ramayana-related KBC question

Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared on game show KBC

Bollywood celebrities often get trolled. Their each and every action along with their words are under constant scrutiny, hence avoiding the judgments of netizens aren't easy for them. Well, there is no problem in putting up one's opinion but sometimes social media users can be very harsh. Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently vacaying in Maldives is not new to trolling, however, what happened this time is something she would have never imagined.

Sonakshi is not just being trolled but also trending on Twitter. Reason? She failed to answer Ramayana related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. For uninitiated, Sonakshi and her co-contestant Ruma Devi, President of the Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan, who works for village women in Barmer were asked 'According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom'.

They were given four options and Sona was confused thinking that Sita might be the right answer. The options were, A- Sugreev, B- Laxman, C- Sita and D- Ram. The actress finally used a lifeline after which she has started receiving backlash on social media.

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha

's family:

Shatrughan (Dad)

Luv (Brother)

Kush (Brother)

Ram (Uncle)

Lakshman (Uncle)

Bharat (Uncle)

Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANA

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

Even Amitabh Bachchan mocked the actress as most of her family members' names are inspired by Ramayana characters. While her uncles and father go by the names Ram, Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi's brothers are named Luv and Kush. Sonakshi also jockingly said that the gates of her house 'Ramayana' will be shut for her after this episode.

Sonakshi Sinha with Amitabh Bachchan and a KBC contestant

Though the duo won Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand, this one question created a lot of buzz, giving Twitterati a field day.

''What a script man I guess your father needs to teach you the basics of Ramayana @sonakshisinha did expect this from you. Your brothers are named after lord Rama's son luv & khush. Shame #sonakshisinha,'' wrote a social media user. ''Alia bhatt - president of india is prithviraj chauhan Ananya pandey - The godfather is overrated Sonakshi sinha hold my brain... - hanuman ji bring sanjivani for sita.(KBC) Her father name is shatrughan house name is Ramayana Brother name is lav kush Hey RAM,'' wrote another Twitter user.

What a script man 👏👏👏 I guess your father needs to teach you the basics of Ramayana @sonakshisinha did expect this from you. Your brothers are named after lord Rama's son luv & khush. Shame #sonakshisinha — Akshay Rane (@akki_rane) September 20, 2019

Check out some hilarious memes.

For Others : Lord Hanuman brought Sanjivani for Laxman!

For Sonakshi Sinha : Lord Hanuman brought Sanjivani for Sita!

Ayesa kase chalega didi?

Le Lord Hanuman :#sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/U8Dur6V1PD — Pritam Kumar Maity (@impritam_18) September 20, 2019

*After dumbness of Sonakshi Sinha in KBC*



Alia Bhatt be like

#sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/Ox4W8kti7L — Aishthetic (@Badassssgirlll) September 20, 2019

Sonakshi challenging Alia and ananya for kbc

#sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/1EKXXJOACn — Ravi Pandey (@BABLIBHAI8) September 20, 2019